BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan's two satellites, Azersky and Azerspace-1, have long been providing services to Kyrgyz partners, and we have identified further ways to develop cooperation in this sector, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making joint press statements with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek on October 11, Trend reports.

Will be updated