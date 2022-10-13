Azerbaijan holds crucial role not only in its region, but also in wider geography – President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan plays a very important part not only in its region, but on a much broader geographical scale, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Astana, Trend reports.

"As for our bilateral relations, I would like to start by expressing gratitude to you for the hospitality shown during my visit to the beautiful city of Baku.

It seems to me that our talks were productive, interesting and actually attracted the attention of political and economic circles abroad. Therefore, we consider Azerbaijan our ally and strategic partner, and we will always adhere to this line. Azerbaijan plays a very important part not only in its region, but on a much broader geographical scale. I think we have a lot in common, the desire to develop cooperation in various fields. We discussed this in detail in Baku.

Now on the agenda is the development of the so-called Middle Corridor. I had talks with the President of Turkiye yesterday. He referred to the meeting of the heads of relevant departments, which took place in Baku, literally several times. Naturally, they aim to continue working in this format. From our side, of course, there will be no problems. On the contrary, we are also interested. In my public speeches, I have repeatedly spoken about the Trans-Caspian route, the so-called Middle Corridor," Tokayev said.