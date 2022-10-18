Head of Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Restoration Day, Trend reports on October 18 via the letter published on the organization's website.

"On this day, which marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of the independence of Azerbaijan being our member state and founder, I’m very pleased to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of fraternal Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said.

“The tremendous progress and achievements of Azerbaijan in the political, economic and social spheres over these 31 years, its important role in ensuring peace, security and stability in our region and beyond, and its efforts to promote unity and solidarity among the Turkic peoples are valued both by the Turkic world, and the international community,” he noted.

“I express my gratitude to dear President Ilham Aliyev, all ministries, public and private structures of Azerbaijan for the constant support and assistance that allow the Organization of Turkic States to confidently move towards a new period of development,” the official also said.

“Once again, I convey my sincere congratulations and wish the Azerbaijani people a prosperous and bright future under the glorious flag flying throughout the country," added the official.