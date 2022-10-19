Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions kicks off, Trend reports on October 19.

The purpose of the international conference is to promote at the international level the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of protection, provision, and promotion of human rights, to discuss trends and challenges in the field of human rights, as well as to exchange experience in this area.

The representatives of the Association of Ombudsmen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as representatives of Türkiye, Pakistan, Morocco, Iran, and Indonesia, take part in the conference following the initiative of Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva.