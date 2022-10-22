"Air gates" of Zangezur are open - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye working to ensure sustainable peace and prosperity in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22. On October 20, the next visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan took place. The joint participation of the leaders of the two fraternal countries - President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - in the opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport, the first stage of the Agropark Dost smart agriculture complex in Zangilan, the laying of the foundation of the Gumlag railway station in the Jabrayil district and other official events has become another indicator of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity.

The Zangilan airport is extremely important from both an economic and a strategic point of view, being the "air gate" of Zangezur. Against the backdrop of new realities created by Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War, all plans are being consistently implemented.

Even more extensive work will be done for the complete restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

After the 44-day Patriotic War, intensive restoration and construction work is being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

A lot of work has been done as part of the first stage of the Agropark Dost project, the foundation of which was laid with the participation of the leaders of the two fraternal countries a year ago. "Agropark Dost" is the first private agricultural complex created by Turkish and Azerbaijani investors in the Karabakh and Zangezur regions.

At the first stage of the project, administrative buildings, closed-type livestock complexes with an area of 5,200 square meters and an open type of 113,000 square meters, social facilities, a cafe, a cinema, a recreation area, a swimming pool, and buildings for staff accommodation were built. 3,500 heads of cattle have been brought into the complex, and the production of agricultural products has begun. Harvesting of wheat and barley are sown last year in the presence of the presidents of the two countries has been completed. Works on the second and third stages of "Agropark Dost" will also continue at a high pace. As a result of the completion of all stages of the project, plots for the production of crop products and technical plots, livestock plots for growing 10,000 head of cattle, as well as plots for the production of seeds and seedlings will be created on an area of 6,000 hectares.

Azerbaijani-Turkish unity contributes to the high pace of restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Building from scratch cities and villages on the lands of the country destroyed by vandals, as well as the construction of two international airports, hundreds of kilometers of roads, modern infrastructure and "smart" settlements in just two years is not an easy task. With the support of fraternal Türkiye, Azerbaijan is adequately coping with this mission. Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish unity can also be seen in the rapidly recovering Karabakh and Zangezur. Azerbaijan's main goal is sustainable peace, and at every stage of this process, it feels the support of fraternal Türkiye.