Azerbaijani chess champion praises care from President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. We are always surrounded by the care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the winner of the World Junior Chess Championship held in Sardinia, Italy Govhar Beydullayeva told Trend.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli, who won gold medals at the World Junior Chess Championship held in Sardinia, on her official Instagram page on October 23.

"First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, as always, showed attention to us this time as well. We are always surrounded by the care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Their care in the field of sports is always at a high level. I am grateful to Mehriban Aliyeva for the congratulations," Beydullayeva said.

She noted that although she participated in championships every year, she hadn't been a champion before.

"I am very proud that I became first Azerbaijani world champion. I hope that at the next world championships, women chess players from Azerbaijan will be even stronger and the number of Azerbaijani women world champions will increase. I became world champion only last year, when the championship was held online. However, it was an online game. This time I became the world champion in classical chess. From the very beginning, I believed in myself and made every effort to become a champion. Therefore, the victory did not come as a surprise to me," Beydullayeva added.