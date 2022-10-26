Armenia completely destroyed Azerbaijani cities during occupation - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Armenia completely destroyed Azerbaijani cities during the period of their occupation, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov said at a press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

The Ambassador noted that post-conflict settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is on the agenda.

"There are a lot of relevant issues, it is necessary to move forward in the negotiations," Iskenderov said.

Speaking about the damage caused by Armenia during the period of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, he noted that a lawsuit is being prepared.

"A criminal case may be initiated against Armenia demanding payment of reparations," the ambassador said.