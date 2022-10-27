Azerbaijan's Naval Forces holding Marines Commando Basic Course (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Azerbaijani Naval Forces are holding the Marines Commando Basic Course, according to the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the defense minister, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

In accordance with the plan, servicemen study the characteristics of explosive devices and the rules of their use both theoretically and practically during the engineer-sapper training.

Moreover, classes on military topography, mountain training, fire training, physical training, and other subjects are included in the course.

Servicemen who will complete the Marines Commando Basic Course will be awarded certificates.