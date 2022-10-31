President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, Trend reports on October 31.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria – Anniversary of the Revolution Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your brotherly people.

On 1 November 1954 the people of Algeria embarked upon a freedom fight against the colonialism policy. Notwithstanding unprecedented violence, atrocities, and war crimes perpetrated by the colonialist forces against your people, the will of the Algerian people remained unwavering, conversely boosting national unity and solidarity.

The present level of relations between our countries, bound by the traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood, is gratifying, and we attach great significance to these relations.

Throughout the years, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria has developed constructively in the bilateral and multilateral format. In this regard, I wish to highlight our engagement, within international organizations, particularly our cooperation based on mutual trust and support in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijan-Algeria ties and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and expand in line with the interests of our friendly countries and peoples.

On such memorable day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria," the letter said.