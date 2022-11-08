Azerbaijan hasn't received single manat of aid from any country over past two years – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 15:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Over the course of the past two years, we have not received a single manat of aid from any country, organization or donor, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, speaking to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8, Trend reports.

"The economic processes, difficulties and crises taking place in different parts of the world show that the economy of Azerbaijan is stable. A country that has come out of such a difficult war has been carrying out large-scale construction work in liberated territories for two years. The financial source of all this work is our state budget. Over the course of the past two years, we have not received a single manat of aid from any country, organization or donor. Of course, if anyone wants to help us, we wouldn’t mind. But no-one is helping us, and no-one will. A strong economy is one of the key factors in building an army. We did it, we created it and we completely eliminated economic dependence. If we were economically dependent on anyone, we could not successfully end the war," the head of state said.