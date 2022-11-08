Can leaders of Muslim countries open their arms to embrace those destroying mosques? Can they hug and kiss them? – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Can leaders of Muslim countries open their arms to embrace those destroying mosques? Can they hug and kiss them?

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, speaking to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8, Trend reports.

"We have established close relations with Muslim countries and managed to explain to them that Armenia pursues an aggressive policy not only against us, but also against the entire Muslim world. A country destroying mosques cannot be friends with Muslim countries. Can leaders of Muslim countries open their arms to embrace those destroying mosques? Can they hug and kiss them? This is nothing but hypocrisy. This is betrayal. It has no other name. This is why we have isolated Armenia from the key pillars of the Muslim world. It is true that we could not isolate them completely, and there are other reasons for this – hypocrisy, as I said. By and large, however, Armenia has become known in the Muslim world as a country destroying and desecrating mosques, and this was done by us," the head of state said.