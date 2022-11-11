First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visits "Eternal City" historical and ethnographic complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On the sidelines of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, and wife of Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai have visited the Eternal City" historical-ethnographic complex.

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the first ladies of other states have familiarized themselves with the Complex and watched the folklore performances of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The unique "Eternal City" historical and ethnographic complex is part of the “Great Silk Road” international tourism center.

The complex, which encapsulates all the characteristic aspects of eastern architecture, houses the galleries and workshops of famous artists, masters of applied arts, as well as artists representing various nations highlighting the diversity of Uzbek national culture and folk traditions.

The Eternal City complex is a huge complex embodying Samarkand, Bukhara, Fargana, Tashkent, Khiva and other ancient cities. The complex consists of two parts, first of which features a tourist town, while other part houses a complex of five-star and four-star hotels, and a congress hall.