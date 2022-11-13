Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Türkiye in connection with explosion in Istanbul

Politics Materials 13 November 2022 21:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova expressed condolences to Türkiye in connection with the explosion in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"We express our deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the explosion in Istanbul, fraternal Türkiye, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the condolence says.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 53 people were injured.

