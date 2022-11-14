Azerbaijani defense minister visiting Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov arrived on an official visit in Georgia at his counterpart Juansher Burchuladze's invitation on November 14, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Hasanov visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where he laid a wreath at the monument to the great leader of Azerbaijan, respectfully honoring his memory.

Besides, a number of meetings of the minister with the Georgian authorities are planned.