Resolution adopted by French Senate - beyond logic and law - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The resolution adopted by the French Senate is beyond the logic and law, former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Head of IMZA Social Development Support Public Union in Türkiye, Co-Chairman of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and the Turkic World Hulusi Kilic told Trend on November 18.

According to Kilic, the adoption of this resolution indicates that the level of the French Senate has fallen to the level of the Armenian diaspora.

"We don’t know what are the French Senate’s expectations from the Armenian diaspora, however, they exist once this biased resolution was adopted, which is an interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. This also creates obstacles to ongoing peace negotiations,” he said. “Four UN resolutions [which were adopted in 1993 and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories] were also signed by France as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. So, France is contradicting itself.”

Besides, according to him, the resolution adopted by the French Senate is contrary to international law.

"This resolution was adopted to create tension in the South Caucasus. However, these efforts are in vain. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will never recognize the resolution. If France loves the Armenians so much, let it give Marseilles to Armenia,” he noted.

“Karabakh is the heart of Azerbaijan. The French resolution will be condemned by the Organization of Turkic states. Once again, it becomes clear how important our unity is. France must investigate the realities and find out the truth,” added Kilic.