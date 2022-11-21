Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Deputy Chief of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, paying a visit to Azerbaijan as part of the 'NATO Days', on November 21, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guest, Colonel General Valiyev emphasized the development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, as well as the active participation of the Azerbaijani Army representatives in various NATO programs.

Stressing the importance of the victory gained in the second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army spoke about the work done in the liberated territories during the post-war period.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as areas of joint activity against current and potential threats.

Colonel General Valiyev highly appreciated the contribution of the North Atlantic Alliance to the training of the Azerbaijan Army Units as part of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Rear Admiral Bruåsdal emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance and highly appreciated the active participation of our country in the fight against terrorism, the activities of Azerbaijan Army servicemen at NATO headquarters, as well as their professionalism demonstrated in international peacekeeping missions.

Then the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.