Azerbaijan proposes new rules for dissolving political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. New rules for dissolving political parties were proposed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 22 via the amended bill ‘On political parties’.

According to the amendment, body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, should submit a claim to a court of appeal for the dissolution of a political party in case of violation of the requirements of Article 4.3 of this bill (calls for a violent change in the constitutional order, violent seizure or retention of power, mass riots, terror propaganda of terrorism, religious extremism, violence and cruelty; inciting racial, religious or ethnic hatred).

The claim should be also submitted in the cases provided for in Article 7.3.2 of this bill (if the number of members of a registered political party is less than 4,500), Article 8.9 (in case of failure to submit information to the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority, as well as in case of detection of incomplete elimination of violations in the information provided, specified in the notice).

The decision of the court of appeal on the dissolution of a political party should be made in accordance with the Code of Administrative Procedure of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of a claim by a body (structure) established by the relevant executive authority.