Peskov calls peace treaty main task in situation between Baku and Yerevan

Politics Materials 23 November 2022 23:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. All parties should make every effort to ensure that Armenia and Azerbaijan come to a peace agreement, press secretary of Russia President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is very important that Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a peace treaty. This is the main task. And we must all make every effort, without competing, <...> so that this task is completed: to help the two countries sign a peace treaty," he said.

Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the issue of the peace treaty is framed by a huge number of details and nuances, which still needs to be discussed.

