Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 November 2022 17:10 (UTC +04:00)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The delegation of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) of NATO visited the Azerbaijani Naval Forces within NATO Days in Azerbaijan on November 24, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and activities of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

Then representatives of SHAPE delivered speeches on the history of establishment, structure and general activities of NATO.

After the presentations, questions of interest were answered.

NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more