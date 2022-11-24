NATO delegation visits Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The delegation of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) of NATO visited the Azerbaijani Naval Forces within NATO Days in Azerbaijan on November 24, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and activities of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

Then representatives of SHAPE delivered speeches on the history of establishment, structure and general activities of NATO.

After the presentations, questions of interest were answered.