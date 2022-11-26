Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Participants of Baku international conference visit liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 26 November 2022 15:03 (UTC +04:00)
Participants of Baku international conference visit liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

Humay Aghajanova
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 26. The trip of the participants of the international conference "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security, and Economy" to Azerbaijan's Aghdam has kicked off, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation includes representatives of top influential think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

First, the delegation visited the Shahbulag Fortress in liberated Aghdam.

On November 25, an international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security, and Economy" was held at ADA University in Baku.

The conference participants discussed the Middle Corridor's security aspects and the economic potential of the region. In this regard, the guests exchanged views on the significance of the Zangazur corridor, new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo traffic.

