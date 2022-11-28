President Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan on declaring 2023 'Year of Heydar Aliyev'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The coordination and control over the implementation of the measures foreseen in the Action Plan approved by Part 1 of the mentioned decree are carried out by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve matters, arising from the decree.