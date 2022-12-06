Azerbaijan, Hungary talk possible co-op in demining activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Chairman of the National Agency for Mine Action Vugar Suleymanov has met with Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma, the Agency told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in combating the mine threat.

The Ambassador noted the intention of his Government to contribute to a large-scale mine clearance process implemented with the aim of safely carrying out restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Suleymanov thanked the Hungarian Government for supporting humanitarian demining activities.