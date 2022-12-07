Azerbaijan conducts training as part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The “Training of System Administrators on Distance Learning” is taking place at the National Defense University within NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Classes on the ILIAS learning management system, the platform's capabilities and functions, multimedia creation, and other topics are being held by NATO's distance learning specialists for the National Defense University’s relevant representatives.

At the end of the training, which will last until December 9, participants will be awarded certificates.