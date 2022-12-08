Preservation of cultural values always on agenda - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. For Azerbaijan, preservation of cultural values has been always on the agenda, the country's Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said on December 8 at an international conference on the protection of cultural values ​​and the role of UNESCO conventions in this in Baku, Trend reports.

Karimov stressed that during the monitoring on Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, it was revealed that cultural monuments were deliberately destroyed, and some of them were used for military purposes.

"Armenia committed crimes in Karabakh," he noted.