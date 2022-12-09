Azerbaijan prepares regular report on Armenian vandalism against cultural heritage on liberated lands (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 14:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A regular report has been prepared to make the world aware of Armenian vandalism committed against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan during the occupation period of its territories, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva told reporters on December 9, Trend reports.

She noted that the report would be submitted before the end of 2022.

"We're aimed to convey the Armenian war crimes committed in the liberated territories to the whole world," Aliyeva added.