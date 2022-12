BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. When French officials take the right steps towards Azerbaijan, their national football team succeeds at the World Cup in Qatar, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"If France wants to achieve more at the World Cup, then the country's appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan should go to Shusha. This is the luckiest place for the friends of Azerbaijan," he said.