Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha, singing national anthem of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 12. Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan continue the protest action near the city of Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there, Trend reports from the scene, on Monday.

The action is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

The protesters sang the anthem of Azerbaijan.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations in both directions. Thus, the planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create the necessary conditions for this but also participated in a deliberate violation of this process.