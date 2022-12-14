Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus

Politics Materials 14 December 2022 11:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev and Deputy Political Director of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten have discussed the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Such a wonderful meeting and frank discussion with Deputy Political Director, of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten on regional security, human rights, relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, post-conflict situation, reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Lachin corridor. We must continue to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” he wrote.

