Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev and Deputy Political Director of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten have discussed the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Such a wonderful meeting and frank discussion with Deputy Political Director, of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten on regional security, human rights, relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, post-conflict situation, reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Lachin corridor. We must continue to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” he wrote.

