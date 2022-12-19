Engineering works continue on Azerbaijan's liberated territories - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Engineering work continues on the territories liberated as a result of the victory in the Second Karabakh War, gained by the Azerbaijan Army under the command of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other government agencies, a total of more than 334 km of new supply roads have been laid during the current year in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan regions in order to ensure the units’ activities in areas with difficult and rough terrain.

Moreover, throughout November and December 2022, units and subunits of the Engineering Troops cleared a total of 2564 km of roads from snow cover to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of military vehicle convoys in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan regions.

Engineering support measures continue on the liberated territories.