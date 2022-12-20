Azerbaijan, UN discuss co-op issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva on December 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides praised the development of Azerbaijan-UN collaboration, as well as discussed its specialized structures and future cooperative issues.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan has been actively involved in the UN global development initiatives. He also updated on the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the existing landmine threat in these areas.

Andreeva outlined the 2022 events held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-UN relations. She pointed out the importance of the work done by Azerbaijan toward the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agenda.

Then the officials explored ways of cooperation in education, healthcare, energy, and other fields, and reviewed the opportunities for expanding cooperation.