SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 21. Heads of state structures responsible for diaspora issues arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city within the framework of the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum, Trend reports.

The event has been organized with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora and in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States.

Besides, a walk around the city, including a visit to the Ganja Gates, will be organized for the guests.