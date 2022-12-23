Meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian FMs takes place (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has paid a working visit to Russia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Topical issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, including the current situation in the region, were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted the satisfactory level of development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. In particular, the importance of the existing legal framework, intensive political dialogue and growing mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Russia was noted. Along with bilateral relations, issues of cooperation between the two countries at the regional level were discussed.

The main topics of discussion were the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the peaceful protest near the Lachin road in response to illegal economic activity. Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of fulfilling the obligations arising from the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020 and the agreements reached between the leaders. It was noted that the violation by Armenia of the provisions of the mentioned tripartite statement, the illegal exploitation by Armenians of natural resources on the territory of Azerbaijan and the related deterioration of the environmental situation, the illegal use of the Lachin road by Armenia, which was intended for use only for humanitarian purposes according to the tripartite statement, provoked a protest from the Azerbaijani public. At the same time, the remaining mine threat and cases of transporting mines along the Lachin road were brought to the attention of the Russian side.

The unfounded allegations of Armenia about the alleged blocking of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan and the "blockade" of Armenian residents on the territory of the country do not reflect reality, these allegations are refuted by video frames showing the unhindered passage of vehicles along the Lachin road. In addition, it was stated that, despite Armenia's refusal to participate in the next round of negotiations on the peace agreement, which was presented to the Armenian side during a meeting in Geneva on October 2, Azerbaijan is determined to continue discussions in this direction.

Lavrov touched upon the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia during the meeting. In this regard, it was emphasized that there is a wide potential for further development of relations. The minister noted the importance of implementing trilateral statements to eliminate tensions and ensure peace and security in the region.

The sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.