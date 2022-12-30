Azerbaijan approves upper limit of ratio of non-oil base deficit of consolidated budget to non-oil GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of upper limits of the indicator of ratio of non-oil base deficit of consolidated budget to non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) and public debt to gross domestic product for the medium term, as well as the upper limit of the indicator of ratio of the non-oil base deficit of the consolidated budget to non-oil gross domestic product at the end of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the upper limit of the indicator of ratio of the non-oil base deficit of the consolidated budget to the non-oil gross domestic product for the medium term is set at 17.5 percent, and at the end of 2023 - 25 percent.

The upper limit of the indicator of ratio of public debt to gross domestic product for the medium term is set at 20 percent.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.