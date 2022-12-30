Minister of Defense visits logistic military unit of Azerbaijani Army (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited one of the military units and inspected a military facility recently built by the ministry's construction department, Trend reports.

There is a soldiers barrack, conference hall, weapon room, amenity, ideological and other office premises, as well as a bath and sanitary facility in the recently commissioned building. A central heating system and fire protection system were installed as well.

Having met with the logistics officers, Hasanov emphasized that as a result of the reforms carried out under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Army is getting stronger day by day, and logistic support and provision of servicemen are always in the spotlight.

The minister noted that the Azerbaijani Army’s high-level logistic support during the second Karabakh war, as well as recent combat operations, is of great importance in the glorious victory. The minister stressed that the measures taken in the Azerbaijani Army in logistic support, in particular, construction work done in the liberated territories, are highly appreciated.

Hasanov congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, as well as wished them success in military service.

Later, the recently purchased vehicles, special equipment, and machinery were shown to Colonel General Hasanov.