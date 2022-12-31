We now have all prerequisites to sign peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. I believe we now have all the prerequisites to sign a peace treaty with Armenia, which is possible based on the well-known five principles proposed by Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"We have further secured our historic victory achieved two years ago on the battlefield on a political level too. This October, Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country at the meetings in Prague and Sochi. I believe we now have all the prerequisites to sign a peace treaty with Armenia, which is possible based on the well-known five principles proposed by Azerbaijan.

This year, we further strengthened our military power. This particular area has always received much attention, and Azerbaijan demonstrated its military power during the Second Karabakh War. Over the past two years since the war, we have strengthened our military potential thanks to implementing reforms, creating new armed units, and supplying our army with advanced weaponry and equipment," President Ilham Aliyev said.