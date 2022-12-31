In 2023 we will ensure return of people of Lachin to their native lands - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. I am sure that in 2023 we will ensure the return of the people of Lachin, the first former displaced persons to their native lands, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"Several military operations conducted this year once again proved the high combat readiness of our army. Operation Farrukh, Operation Revenge, and the military clashes along Azerbaijan's border with Armenia in September this year brought us another brilliant victory. As a result of the border clashes, Azerbaijan has gained a foothold in many strategically advantageous positions.

Well ahead of schedule, on August 26, we liberated Lachin and returned to the villages of Zabukh and Sus in the Lachin district. This is an outstanding achievement as well. There are extensive construction and restoration works going on in Lachin. I am sure that in 2023 we will ensure the return of the people of Lachin, the first former displaced persons to their native lands," President Ilham Aliyev said.