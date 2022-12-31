Great Return program is being successfully implemented - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Great Return program is being successfully implemented, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"The Great Return program is being successfully implemented. There are large-scale construction works going on in a number of cities. First and foremost, large-scale construction is taking place in Shusha. In parallel, they are building hospitals, schools and residential buildings in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin. Master plans of more than ten villages and towns have already been approved, and I have personally laid the foundation of several of them. The master plans of all the liberated towns and villages have been developed and approved. All of the work will be implemented in line with these master plans. All of our plans are reflected in the Great Return program. I am confident that hundreds of thousands of former displaced persons will return to their homeland in the nearest future.

In parallel, demining of the liberated territories is underway. Unfortunately, Armenia has not provided us with the minefield maps. As a result, some 300 Azerbaijanis were killed or seriously injured in minefields during the post-war period," President Ilham Aliyev said.