Azerbaijan increases social benefits for disabled persons - presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 973 "On increasing the amount of social benefits" dated August 29, 2013, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amount of social benefits for persons with 81-100 percent impairment of body functions is 270 manat ($158); for persons with 61-80 percent impairment of body functions is 220 manat ($129); and for persons with 31-60 percent impairment of body functions is 150 manat ($88).

The amendment comes into force on January 1, 2023.