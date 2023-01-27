New details about attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran revealed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Another video footage from the security cameras at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran have been distributed, Trend reports.

The video shows the assailant trying to enter the embassy building using a sledgehammer.

He also tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at the building, but unsuccessfully.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.