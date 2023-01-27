EU extends condolences to Azerbaijan over terrorist attack on embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The EU expressed condolences to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"EU expresses condolences to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and people over the attack on their embassy in Iran. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with family of the victim, we wish quick recovery to wounded and hope for full investigation and accountability", Spokesman of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano wrote on his Twitter page.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.