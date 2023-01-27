Croatia strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Croatia strongly condemns today's attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn today's attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. There is no justification for violence aimed at diplomatic missions. Condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan, our thoughts are with those affected and their families in these difficult moments", the publication says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.