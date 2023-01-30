Armenia declines all proposals to come to negotiating table - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Armenia has been declining all invitations to negotiate, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the public hearing at the UN International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

"When Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia were due to meet on December 23, 2022, for another round of talks, including to address the situation around the Lachin road, it was Armenia that pulled out of negotiations at the last minute without prior notice or explanation," he said.

Ever since, Armenia has declined all invitations to try to resolve the matter, or provide the information that would enable others to do so, the deputy FM noted.

According to Mammadov, Armenia has ceased upon the Lachin road protest to try to create political leverage in the ongoing peace negotiations between the two states, and, instead of trying to resolve issues, it encourages hatred and fear of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis.

"No plausible interpretation of these events could lead to the conclusion that Azerbaijan is purposely seeking to harm ethnic Armenian leaving in Karabakh," he added.