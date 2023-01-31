Russian deputy FM, Azerbaijani ambassador discuss normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu discussed prospects for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as cooperation between Moscow and Baku within the implementation of the Declaration on allied interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports via TASS.

"During the meeting, the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the implementation of the Declaration on allied interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2022, were discussed. Also, relevant international and regional issues were also touched upon, including prospects for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations based on the realization of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," said the statement.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.