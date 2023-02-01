Azerbaijani ombudsman sends letter to Swedish ombudsman regarding Quran-burning protest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva sent a letter to the Swedish Equality Ombudsman Lars Arrhenius regarding the burning of a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

Sabina Aliyeva expressed concern about the spread of Islamophobia in European countries.

The letter noted that such phenomena are unacceptable, and states are responsible for ensuring the protection of human rights and freedoms, freedom of conscience and religion, enshrined in existing international documents.

Aliyeva expressed hope that Arrhenius will take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such events, to bring those who have committed acts causing religious discord to justice.

On January 22, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran during the protest in Stockholm and urged the Swedish government to bring the perpetrators of this provocative crime to justice soon.

The day earlier, far-right demonstrators burned a Quran and chanted anti-Muslim slogans in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden. Ankara resolutely condemned the silence of Swedish authorities on a protest, as well as Sweden’s granting of a permit to the right-wing group to hold the demonstration. The country also canceled an upcoming visit of Sweden’s defense chief that would have focused on its NATO membership.