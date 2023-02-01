Azerbaijani defense minister arrives in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Türkiye upon the invitation of the country's Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, Colonel General Hasanov is scheduled to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day to be held as part of the “Winter Exercises – 2023” international exercises conducted in Türkiye.

On December 6, 2022, Distinguished Visitors Day was held during the Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint exercises. Units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, and Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army professionally fulfilled various training-combat tasks in conjunction with the Turkish servicemen.

Highly commending the joint exercises, the Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers gave relevant recommendations on the further organization of the exercises and improvement of the military personnel’s professionalism.