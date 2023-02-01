New Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of US State Dept appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has appointed new Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," he said.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations was announced on January 5, 2023.

As Ned Price, Spokesman for US State Department, said, Reeker’s departure in no way undermines the US’ commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.

"The US continues to engage bilaterally with likeminded partners, like the European Union, and through international organizations, like the OSCE, to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.

Louis L. Bono served as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna. A member of the Senior Foreign Service, he previously served as deputy chief of mission at the Embassy to the Holy See, director of the Basrah Regional Office, on the National Security Council, and as an advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State and to the Under Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. His other postings include the U.S. Missions to the EU and the UN and the U.S. Embassies in Berlin and Islamabad.