Land Forces of Azerbaijan hold practical shooting exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Land Forces of Azerbaijan performed practical shooting exercises using small arms and sniper rifles, in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The servicemen were updated on the safety rules, as well as took classes on improving their theoretical knowledge before the shooting.

At the training grounds, the military personnel, having familiarized themselves with the shooting conditions, managed to fulfill the tasks of bringing weapons into the state of combat readiness, as well as detecting and destroying the targets of an imaginary enemy.

During practical shooting exercises conducted in the field, primary attention was paid to improving the ability of military personnel to destroy targets with accurate fire by properly observing the rules of aiming.