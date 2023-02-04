Great honor to visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan - traveler from UK

SUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Karabakh region fascinated me not only with its natural beauty, but also with how quickly roads and historical monuments are being restored here, British traveler Mark Gaudisson told Trend.

According to Gaudisson, it is a great honor to visit the liberated territories.

"Now we are in Shusha on the Cidir Duzu plain. I have already heard a lot about the plain, but what I saw today exceeded all my expectations," he added.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan is investing a lot of efforts and investments in the development of this region.

"Judging by how you built the Fuzuli airport in such a short period, I can say with full confidence that when we return here in less than 5 years, everything will be restored here," he added.

Today, the sixth trip of an international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation is taking place.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During a three-day trip, travelers will get acquainted with the consequences of vandalism committed during the period of Armenian occupation, restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the beauties of the nature of the Karabakh region.