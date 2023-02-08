Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan supports conducting negotiations on text of peace agreement as soon as possible - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan supports conducting negotiations on text of peace agreement as soon as possible, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said, Trend reports.

Answering a question in regard with the statement of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan about considering the peace agreement proposals put forward by Azerbaijan, Hajizade noted that Azerbaijan has presented those proposals 15 days ago already.

Furthermore, as Hajizade noted, and this can be seen from this statement of the Armenian FM, Armenia is again manipulating the peace agreement negotiation process and aims to mislead the international community by showing itself as the constructive party.

“It was Armenia that, in violation of the agreed upon course of the peace agreement negotiation process, refused negotiations in December last year. Now, instead of returning to peace negotiations, it is artificially obstructing the process,” the spokesperson said.