Azerbaijanis continue collecting humanitarian aid for quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijanis keep collecting humanitarian aid for those affected by the strong earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The aid collection point has been organized in the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, on Tbilisi Avenue in Baku.

Yesterday, the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan appealed for help to Azerbaijani citizens. Later on, the aid collection point had been organized at the 'Dogtas' furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku.

In Nakhchivan, the gathering has been organized in the building of the Consulate General at the following address: 17 Heydar Aliyev Ave., Nakhchivan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,234 people were killed, 37,011 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.